Ep. 201: The Church's list problem

JD and Ed continue to pray for Pope Francis. The federal government terminates its refugee resettlement contract with U.S. bishops.

Then, the Dicastery for Legislative Texts issues a guidance on publishing lists of “credibly accused” clergy.

