Ep. 207: Living the faith with no political power

Colorado’s bishops issue an open letter asking their governor to veto an a bill that would put taxpayer money toward elective abortions. JD asks if it is time for bishops to lose the script and start directly instructing and guiding Catholics.

This episode is sponsored by St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Ministry.

Join St. Bernard’s this summer in auditing one course— entirely free— thanks to the Knights of Columbus Finger Lakes Chapter.

Learn more by visiting stbernards.edu

Photo of Airedale Terrier. Credit Zuni1520 via Wikimedia (GNU)