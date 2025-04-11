The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 207: Living the faith with no political power
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -46:12
-46:12

Ep. 207: Living the faith with no political power

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Apr 11, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Colorado’s bishops issue an open letter asking their governor to veto an a bill that would put taxpayer money toward elective abortions. JD asks if it is time for bishops to lose the script and start directly instructing and guiding Catholics.

This episode is sponsored by St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Ministry.

Join St. Bernard’s this summer in auditing one course— entirely free— thanks to the Knights of Columbus Finger Lakes Chapter.

Learn more by visiting stbernards.edu

Photo of Airedale Terrier. Credit Zuni1520 via Wikimedia (GNU)

Discussion about this episode

The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Great Catholic Conversation, each week.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ed. Condon
JD Flynn
Recent Episodes
Bonus: Gratitude and something new
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Ep. 206: The latest on Fr. Marko Rupnik
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Ep. 205: Living the feast vs. obedience litmus test
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Bonus: Driving lessons and leisure killers
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Ep. 204: Smoking guns and unserious people
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Bonus: Candlegate
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Ep. 203: A rollercoaster in Steubenville
  JD Flynn and Ed. Condon