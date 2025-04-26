Ep. 209: What Cardinals Want

JD and Ed are joined by Rome Correspondent Edgar Beltrán to share what they have heard cardinals are looking for in the next pope.

Then, they reflect on the legacy of Pope Francis.

Share

This episode is sponsored by the family of Dominic, a toddler with a rare genetic disease called pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN).

Please pray for Dominic, through the intercession of Venerable Rose Hawthorne.

And support the Loving Loic Foundation today, by visiting lovingloic.org

-

Image credit: Vatican Media.