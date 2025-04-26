The Pillar

The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 209: What Cardinals Want
JD Flynn
,
Ed. Condon
, and
Edgar Beltrán
Apr 26, 2025
Transcript

JD and Ed are joined by Rome Correspondent Edgar Beltrán to share what they have heard cardinals are looking for in the next pope.

Then, they reflect on the legacy of Pope Francis.

This episode is sponsored by the family of Dominic, a toddler with a rare genetic disease called pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN).

Please pray for Dominic, through the intercession of Venerable Rose Hawthorne.

And support the Loving Loic Foundation today, by visiting lovingloic.org

-

Image credit: Vatican Media.

