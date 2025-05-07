Ep. 211: Waiting and the last Boomer conclave

The Pillar team will go live on Substack soon after the papal election. Don’t miss it!

JD and Ed talk about the Mass for the Election of a Pontiff, which took place right before the conclave. They talk about the shifting papacy and what they think could characterize the next conclave.

Then, they both give their head check, heart check and gut check on who will emerge as pope.

This episode is sponsored by the MBA program at the University of Mary.

Gain the confidence of an executive, the insight of a specialist, and the integrity to be a champion for the common good.

Pillar paid subscribers receive an exclusive $10,000 scholarship.

Apply today at pillar.mary.edu