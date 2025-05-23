Ep. 213: “Our guy,” and the impossible job

Ed is joined by Rome correspondent Edgar Beltran to talk about the first weeks of the Leonine pontificate. They talk about anticipated curial appointments and what those appointments could tell us about Pope Leo.

Then, Edgar details his analysis on the Vatican’s diplomatic priorities in Latin America.

