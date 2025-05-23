The Pillar

Ep. 213: “Our guy,” and the impossible job
Ep. 213: “Our guy,” and the impossible job

Ed. Condon
and
Edgar Beltrán
May 23, 2025
Transcript

Ed is joined by Rome correspondent Edgar Beltran to talk about the first weeks of the Leonine pontificate. They talk about anticipated curial appointments and what those appointments could tell us about Pope Leo.

Then, Edgar details his analysis on the Vatican’s diplomatic priorities in Latin America.

