A custody battle. Then, the bishops of Washington are suing the state over a new reporting law that requires clerics to violate the seal of confession. JD and Ed talk about what the seal of confession, and why Washington bishops are taking legal action to protect it.

Ed plays a round of Washington state trivia.

