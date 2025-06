Ed explains the significance of this week’s appointment of a new auxiliary bishop to an archdiocese in mainland China. JD responds to some feedback to last week’s episode by victim-survivors of clerical sex abuse. Then, JD and Ed talk about protests along the route of the National Eucharistic Congress’ walking pilgrimage.

Join JD and Ed in Rome this December!

This episode is brought to you by St. Vincent Fellows, a faith formation and employment program for young adults.

To learn more, visit saintvincentfellows.org