Ep. 217: Territorial parishes, and the US Church of tomorrow

Ed is joined this week by Pillar columnist Stephen White to talk about U.S. bishops’ efforts to regulate liturgy in their dioceses, and the viability of territorial parishes.

Then, they talk about the shifting demographics of the U.S. Church.

Show notes:

First Things: Putting an End to the Liturgy Wars

Column: What the bishop never sees