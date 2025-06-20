The Pillar

The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 217: Territorial parishes, and the US Church of tomorrow
Ed. Condon
and
Stephen White
Jun 20, 2025
Transcript

Ed is joined this week by Pillar columnist Stephen White to talk about U.S. bishops’ efforts to regulate liturgy in their dioceses, and the viability of territorial parishes.

Then, they talk about the shifting demographics of the U.S. Church.

This episode is brought to you by the MBA program at the University of Mary.

Pillar paid subscribers receive an exclusive $10,000 scholarship.

Learn more today at pillar.umary.edu

-

Show notes:

First Things: Putting an End to the Liturgy Wars

Column: What the bishop never sees

