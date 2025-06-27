The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 218: Jeff Bezos got married. Is it valid?
2
0:00
-49:46

Ep. 218: Jeff Bezos got married. Is it valid?

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Jun 27, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are throwing a three-day wedding extravaganza this weekend— including a ceremony at a Venetian basilica. JD and Ed discuss the validity of the marriage.

Join JD and Ed in Rome this December!

This episode is brought to you by the Saint Meinrad Graduate Theology Program.

With flexible course offerings, the Graduate Theology Program equips lay students from across the country to evangelize and serve the needs of the Church.

To learn more, visit saintmeinrad.edu and click on “Graduate Theology."

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture