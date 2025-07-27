Ep. 221: Pope Leo XIV, in Peru

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Pillar PodcastEp. 221: Pope Leo XIV, in PeruShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:28-55:28Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 221: Pope Leo XIV, in PeruJD Flynn and Ed. CondonJul 27, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptJD is in the Peruvian city of Chiclayo this week to learn all about Pope Leo XIV's time as bishop.ShareThis episode is brought to you by friends of Abbey and Charlie, Pillar readers in a good way!Congratulations on your wedding this weekend!Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Pillar PodcastGreat Catholic Conversation, each week.Great Catholic Conversation, each week.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEd. CondonJD FlynnRecent EpisodesBonus: Questions and no answers about DetroitJuly 27, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: An impromptu business meetingJuly 18, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 220: A false sense of mercyJuly 18, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: Unity not uniformityJuly 12, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 219: Un problème américainJuly 12, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonNo podcast this week, and a recommendationJuly 4, 2025 • JD FlynnBonus: Pilgrimage, and softball dreamsJune 27, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
