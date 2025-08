St. John Henry Newman will soon be declared a Doctor of the Church. JD and Ed talk about their own connections to the saint— and why everyone can love him.

Then, Ed breaks down his article this week about Cardinal Pell’s flagging of APSA's ‘potentially illegal’ banking system.

