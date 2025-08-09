Ep. 223: The question of polygamy

JD is in Salt Lake City, sparking a conversation with Ed about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Then, the bishops conferences of Africa released this week a draft document about polygamy. JD and Ed talk about that document, including its critique of the Petrine privilege.

Ed plays a round of “How Many Wives?"

Photo: Choir Mural at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City (NateBergin via Wikimedia)