The Pillar

Ep. 223: The question of polygamy
Ep. 223: The question of polygamy

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Aug 09, 2025
JD is in Salt Lake City, sparking a conversation with Ed about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Then, the bishops conferences of Africa released this week a draft document about polygamy. JD and Ed talk about that document, including its critique of the Petrine privilege.

Ed plays a round of “How Many Wives?"

This episode is sponsored by Margin Evolution, helping businesses control costs and set the right prices for products and services.

We also work with non-profits and parishes.

To learn more, visit margin-evolution.com/costs

-

Photo: Choir Mural at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City (NateBergin via Wikimedia)

