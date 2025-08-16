Ep. 224: No silver bullet, and Pope Leo’s first 100 days

Ed is on vacation— so JD is joined this week by Pillar Rome correspondent Edgar Beltrán to talk about declining Catholic identity in the United States and an overlap of evangelization and Catholic cultural practices.

Then, Edgar gives his take on Pope Leo’s first 100 days and details the curial appointments that may be on the horizon.

