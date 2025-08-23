The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 225: It's draft day, baby!
0:00
-54:10

Ep. 225: It's draft day, baby!

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Aug 23, 2025
Share
Transcript

JD and Ed speculate how the first American pope might mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Then, they share their picks for vacancies (or soon-to-be vacancies) in the Roman Curia.

This episode is sponsored by The Lamp, the only magazine for Catholics seeking intelligent, witty, and clear-eyed commentary on the world.

Right now it’s 40% off for Pillar listeners! Use the code PILLAR40 at thelampmagazine.com

Like The Pillar, The Lamp offers free subscriptions to seminarians and those living in vows of religious poverty. Write to subscriptions@thelampmagazine.com to redeem that offer.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture