Ep. 226: Minneapolis and America’s royal wedding
JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Aug 29, 2025
This episode may not be suitable for children.

JD and Ed react to the news out of Minneapolis this week, reflect on the lasting effects on the community, and ask what comes next?

Then— by popular demand— JD and Ed assess the upcoming nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

This episode is sponsored by Lovecrypt.net, an experimental electronic music label— consecrated to the Sacred Heart— with over 100 albums in its catalog.

Visit Lovecrypt.net and use the code PILLAR to get 90% off any purchase.

-

Photo: Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Courtesy photo/Facebook.

Outro music: "Once a Henchmouse” by Earthen Vessel

