Ep. 228: Cooperation with China, and 'Traditionis custodes'

Ed talks about reactions to Pope Leo XIV’s suppression of two dioceses and creation of a new diocese in mainland China. Then, the Traditional Latin Mass will be celebrated next month on the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica. JD and Ed talk about what the move could signify for future application of Traditionis custodes.

Ed plays a round of video game “Good, better, best."

