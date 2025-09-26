Ep. 230: Our first Leo data points

JD is not boycotting homework. Then, Pope Leo makes his first major appointments. JD and Ed talk about what the appointments may tell us about Pope Leo and his engagement with the Church in the United States.

Share

This episode is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media, helping Catholic parishes start their own parish magazines for the purposes of communication and evangelization.

Learn more about bringing a magazine to your parish by visiting decidedexcellence.com/parish/

Or, to learn more about becoming a publisher of your own Catholic magazine, visit decidedexcellence.com/join-our-team/