Ep. 233: The end of the Leonine honeymoon

JD recaps his time at SeaWorld. He and Ed talk about a couple more Leonine appointments this week— Cardinal Blase Cupich to the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City and Fr. Josef Grünwidl as the new archbishop of Vienna.

They talk about the APSA audit memo that informed Pope Francis’ 2022 order transferring the Vatican’s asset management from APSA to the Vatican City bank. They speculate why Pope Leo clawed back that 2022 order last week.

Then, JD plays a round of equine ‘Greater or Lesser.’

