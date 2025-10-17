The Pillar

The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 233: The end of the Leonine honeymoon
Ep. 233: The end of the Leonine honeymoon

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Oct 17, 2025
Share

JD recaps his time at SeaWorld. He and Ed talk about a couple more Leonine appointments this week— Cardinal Blase Cupich to the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City and Fr. Josef Grünwidl as the new archbishop of Vienna.

They talk about the APSA audit memo that informed Pope Francis’ 2022 order transferring the Vatican’s asset management from APSA to the Vatican City bank. They speculate why Pope Leo clawed back that 2022 order last week.

Then, JD plays a round of equine ‘Greater or Lesser.’

This episode is sponsored by the Christendom College Graduate School of Theology, where the Sacred Science is pursued with uncompromising fidelity to the Magisterium of the Church.

College seniors can apply for a full scholarship to earn your MA on campus.

Learn more at graduate.christendom.edu

