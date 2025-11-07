Ep. 236: Blacklisted, and the horse race

JD and Ed look ahead to the elections at the U.S. bishops’ fall meeting in Baltimore next week.

Join JD and Ed next week for two live tapings of The Pillar Podcast!

Wednesday, November 12 at 8pm at Todd Connor’s in Baltimore (700 S Broadway)

Saturday, November 15 at 10 pm at Legends at the University of Notre Dame (100 Legends)

This episode is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media, helping Catholic parishes start their own parish magazines for the purposes of communication and evangelization.

To learn more about bringing a magazine to your parish, visit decidedexcellence.com/parish

To learn more about starting your own Catholic magazine, visit decided excellence.com/join-our-team