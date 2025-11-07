The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 236: Blacklisted, and the horse race
0:00
-1:07:03

Ep. 236: Blacklisted, and the horse race

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Nov 07, 2025

JD and Ed look ahead to the elections at the U.S. bishops’ fall meeting in Baltimore next week.

Join JD and Ed next week for two live tapings of The Pillar Podcast!

  • Wednesday, November 12 at 8pm at Todd Connor’s in Baltimore (700 S Broadway)

  • Saturday, November 15 at 10 pm at Legends at the University of Notre Dame (100 Legends)

Share

This episode is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media, helping Catholic parishes start their own parish magazines for the purposes of communication and evangelization.

To learn more about bringing a magazine to your parish, visit decidedexcellence.com/parish

To learn more about starting your own Catholic magazine, visit decided excellence.com/join-our-team

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture