The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
From scales to symphony
From scales to symphony

Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Feb 11, 2026

JD Flynn and Kate Olivera talk about the readings for the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time. Special appearance by Dr. Scott Powell.

This episode is brought to you by the Institute for Liturgical Formation at Christendom College Graduate School of Theology.

This summer, consider spending four weeks immersed in reverent liturgy and rigorous academics at the Institute for Liturgical Formation.

To learn more, visit christendom.edu/liturgy

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 8:20.

Reading 1 - Sirach 15: 15-20

Psalm 119:1-2, 4-5, 17-18, 33-34

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 2: 6-10

Gospel - Matthew 5: 17-37

