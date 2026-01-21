The Pillar

Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
A great light, and an inversion of the exile
A great light, and an inversion of the exile

Third Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Jan 21, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead at the readings for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time— including an Advent-y passage from Isaiah, St. Paul’s strong message about unity to the church in Corinth, and Jesus’ withdrawal to Galilee.

This episode is brought to you by the Institute for Liturgical Formation at Christendom College’s Graduate School of Theology.

This summer, consider spending four weeks at the Institute for Liturgical Formation— immersed in reverent liturgy and rigorous academics.

To learn more, visit christendom.edu/liturgy


Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:50

Reading 1 - Isaiah 8: 23—9:3

Psalm 27: 1, 4, 13-14

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 1: 10-13, 17

Gospel - Matthew 4: 12-23

