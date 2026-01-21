A great light, and an inversion of the exile

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead at the readings for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time— including an Advent-y passage from Isaiah, St. Paul’s strong message about unity to the church in Corinth, and Jesus’ withdrawal to Galilee.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:50

Reading 1 - Isaiah 8: 23—9:3

Psalm 27: 1, 4, 13-14

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 1: 10-13, 17

Gospel - Matthew 4: 12-23