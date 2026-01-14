The Pillar

Origin stories
Second Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Jan 14, 2026

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time— including a servant song in Isaiah, a Davidic psalm, and new creation in the Gospel of John.

This episode is brought to you by 5 Stones, a trusted Catholic partner for apostolates who need help with mission-critical services like marketing, fulfillment, technology, or customer service.

Learn more at weare5stones.com/pillar

- Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:15

Reading 1 - Isaiah 49: 3, 5-6

Psalm 40: 2, 4, 7-10

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 1: 1-3

Gospel - John 1: 29-34

