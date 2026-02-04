The Pillar

What does it mean to be the salt of the earth?
0:00
-48:13

What does it mean to be the salt of the earth?

Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Feb 04, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including an ill-fated Yom Kippur detailed in Isaiah and Jesus’ words in the Gospel of Matthew about the salt of the earth.

This episode is brought to you by Catholic International University, supporting Catholic priests through online MA and Graduate Certificate programs in Ecclesial Administration & Management.

Learn more at www.catholiciu.edu/pillar

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 4:10

Reading 1 - Isaiah 58: 7-10

Psalm 112: 4-9

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 2: 1-5

Gospel - Matthew 5: 13-16

