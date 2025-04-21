Having trouble accessing bonus episodes? Listen to this.

JD and Ed will record several bonus episodes of The Pillar Podcast as they travel to Rome to cover the funeral of Pope Francis and a conclave. These bonus episodes are available only to our paid subscribers.

If you are a paying subscriber and you want to access these bonus episodes, here is what you need to do.

For Apple Podcasts— or any podcast app that is not Spotify

Open a browser on your phone. Visit pillarcatholic.com/listen Make sure you are signed into your Substack account by looking at the top right corner of the browser. If you see “Subscribe” or “Sign in”, you need to sign into your Substack account. If you see three lines, you are most likely signed in and ready to go. This means you need to sign into your Substack account. This means you are signed into your Substack account and ready to go! Tap the orange “Set up” button next to The Pillar Podcast. You will see a list of available podcast apps. Tap the app you prefer. The app you chose should open. You should see a prompt asking if you would like to follow or add a show by URL. Tap or click “follow” or similar affirmative prompt. Prompt in Apple Podcasts. You will now have two feeds for The Pillar Podcast. But, one feed will include “(private feed for email associated with your Substack account)”. You can unfollow the other feed. The private feed will include all regular episodes and full paid episodes.

For Spotify

Open Spotify and search for The Pillar Podcast. Tap The Pillar Podcast to open the feed. Find an episode with a padlock on it, and tap the padlock. A pop up will ask you if you’d like to “hear more from this creator.” Tap the green “Let’s Go” button. Follow the prompts to sign into your Substack account. Substack will email you a security code, which you will need to enter. You may be prompted to sign into your Spotify account again. You should see a screen on Spotify that says “Your audio is now available on Spotify.” You now have access to any paid podcast content from The Pillar.





If you are still unable to access these bonus episodes, please leave a comment below or send our producer an email at kolivera@pillarcatholic.com