The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cody's avatar
Cody
28m

Thank you for teaching us the delightfully English idiom "shot my fox". I'm definitely using that one from now on... with all due respect to foxes

Reply
Share
Fr. John Carney's avatar
Fr. John Carney
33m

Giving a Vatican award to the Iranian ambassador especially at this moment is an act of absolute stupidity. period,full stop. And the explanation given is pitiful.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture