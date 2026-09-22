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Alexander Polt's avatar
Alexander Polt
22m

The downloading of the Bible Song app is precisely why I pay for the good journalism of The Pillar.

See you all at the live show!

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M Z's avatar
M Z
9m

Congratulations to the Beltran family!

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