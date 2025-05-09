Pope Leo XIV - The Pillar LIVE

Share this postThe PillarPope Leo XIV - The Pillar LIVECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript272Share this postThe PillarPope Leo XIV - The Pillar LIVECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePope Leo XIV - The Pillar LIVEA recording from The Pillar's live videoThe PillarMay 09, 2025272Share this postThe PillarPope Leo XIV - The Pillar LIVECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe Pillar team goes live shortly after the announcement of Pope Leo XIV. Get more from The Pillar in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe PillarPope Leo XIV - The Pillar LIVECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Pillar PodcastGreat Catholic Conversation, each week.Great Catholic Conversation, each week.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeThe PillarRecent EpisodesEp. 211: Waiting and the last Boomer conclaveMay 7, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: A stall, a shock and a surrenderMay 6, 2025 • Ed. Condon and Edgar BeltránBonus: 'Good, but' or 'Bad, but'May 5, 2025 • JD Flynn and Luke CoppenEp. 210: The road to 89May 2, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 209: What Cardinals WantApril 26, 2025 • JD Flynn, Ed. Condon, and Edgar BeltránBonus: General congregation backlash, and Francis' willApril 22, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: “I love you. Thank you. I forgive you. Please forgive me.” April 21, 2025 • JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Share this post