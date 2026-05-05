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Paul Zummo's avatar
Paul Zummo
11m

"New York and Connecticut do passable bagels, but the best bagel in each of those places would be only a mediocre bagel in my part of New Jersey."

Fighting words.

That said, I will agree that all bagels (and pizza) outside of the New York/New Jersey axis are pale imitations. And you are correct about not toasting. That's what you do to frozen or other bagels to mask that they taste terrible.

I miss getting bagels from New York City stands. $1 for a bagel loaded with so much cream cheese it is more accurate to say you were getting cream cheese with a bagel around it.

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SusanM's avatar
SusanM
6m

I hear ya! I just spent 4 years of “exile “ in the Bronx and never had a bagel like ones we have in Jersey!!! I never thought that the worst bagel I would ever eat would be in NYC.

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