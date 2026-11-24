Hey everybody,

It’s almost Thanksgiving, and you’re reading The Tuesday Pillar Post.

I had an inkling to tell you about some particular saint we celebrate on November 26 — Thanksgiving Day this year — and suggest you remember them around your Thanksgiving table.

But the stories of the saints we celebrate Thursday are mostly brief, from the martyrs and zealots of the early Church, from a smattering of medieval bishops, and founders of abbeys long lost to the mists of time.

I’d rather we remember them in the aggregate this week, as figures both clear and veiled in the great cloud of witnesses who have come before us.

They come from worlds unlike our own, from cultures we can hardly imagine, and expressions of faith we might scarcely understand.

We have in common with them that the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was the center of their lives — a fixed anchor — and that it ought to be ours, too.

If we have solidarity with them, it’s because we are all supplicants at the table, adorers before the mystical presence, and the beneficiaries of a gift we cannot merit.

The Eucharistic sacrifice is our first and most profound kind of Thanksgiving, which gives shape to our lives and meaning to our existence. It is the source of solidarity beyond the reach of time, and of a promise of hope.

Thanksgiving, the feast, can be for us a kind of sacramental, I think: A tangible and customary reminder of the sacred Thanksgiving which matters all the more.

We remember inevitably at the Thanksgiving table the relatives who aren’t there, who once sat beside us, and now – we hope – intercede from elsewhere. To the extent they do, it’s because of the profound feast in which we are graced to participate.

Happy Thanksgiving.

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But before we get to the news, let me tell you about something weird.

On Thanksgiving we’ll celebrate the 49th anniversary of an event that’s remembered as the Southern Television broadcast interruption.

It was a Saturday in 1977. The news was on. Ivor Mills was telling Britons about the savagery of the Rhodesian Bush War.

And then, for viewers in the southeast shires of England, a buzzing began. The picture fritzed. And a voice began to speak.

He said his name was Vrillon. He was a member — the designated press secretary, presumably — of the “Ashtar Galactic Command.” Ashtar himself was too busy to deliver the message, I gather.

But Vrillon had chosen to exploit a loophole in the repeating patterns of British broadcast television. He had a message.

Perhaps you’ll think it was unhinged. Or perhaps you’ll think the call to the “supreme love and truth of the cosmos,” and the “light of the dawning new age” was inspired, somehow. Or maybe you’ll find the whole thing hilarious.

In any case, Vrillon was never caught. Or at least, we were never told that he was caught.

So this Thanksgiving, perhaps you’ll heed his advice: “have no fear, seek only to know yourselves, and live in harmony with the ways of your planet, Earth.”

Whatever that means.

The news

The synod of the Syriac Catholic Church met last week in a meeting meant to depose its patriarch, using a law promulgated by Pope Leo under an increasingly difficult Vatican situation for Eastern Catholic Churches.

So what happened? Was the patriarch deposed? Will the pope intervene?

To date, there are a lot of unanswered questions. And Ed Condon delves into why that’s important.

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If you’re heading on a long Thanksgiving drive, I have the perfect listen for you: An interview with Fr. Augustine Thompson, OP — who is in my mind the most important recent biographer of St. Francis of Assisi.

Fr. Thompson’s work on St. Francis changed my view of the saint considerably. And if you think the Seraphic Father is the peacenik from “Brother Sun, Sister Moon,” or a pet-blessing Italian hippie — well, Fr. Thompson’s got a much richer picture for you.

This was a good conversation, with a brilliant historian. Give it a listen.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo questioned Sunday why Congolese authorities issued a last-minute ban on a youth Mass scheduled to take place at a stadium in Kinshasa.

The cardinal says the Church in his country is being “provoked” — and he’s decided he won’t stand for it.

Read up.

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Belarus’ most prominent Catholic leader held talks last week with the country’s commissioner for religious affairs. Why does that matter?

Because the Church in Belarus is in quite a state these days. And its future is uncertain.

Luke Coppen explains why.

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The ‘muted’ conference

Finally, the treasurer of the U.S. bishops’ conference told The Pillar that the future of the conference headquarters remains under review, with a task force gathering data on available options.

While there have been a lot of layoffs at the bishops’ conference in recent years — enough to leave the hq building only half occupied — Archbishop Bernard Hebda also told The Pillar that more layoffs are apparently not expected, explaining that “our current workforce is appropriate to meet the mandated needs of the Conference in serving the bishops.”

You can read the latest here.

The long and short is that $4.4 million annually is a lot to spend on a building running at about 50% capacity — and if the conference’s major migration and refugee contracts aren’t coming back, there will have to be some kind of solution, whether that’s leasing part of the building, downsizing elsewhere, or otherwise.

Because the world moves slowly in ecclesiastical administration, my best guess is that while the decision could fall to current president Archbishop Paul Coakley, it’s as likely to be a matter for Coakley’s successor, who will be elected in November 2028. The best prediction on who that’ll be is current vice president Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville.

In any case, there’s something worth noting in Hebda’s remarks. The archbishop said the current workforce aligns with the “mandated need” of the conference, in service to U.S. bishops.

Hebda is a canonist, and is now charged with leading evaluations of the broad scope of what the USCCB takes on, after Archbishop James Checchio said last year that bishops must decide: “What do we want the conference to look like? What do we want it to do?”

From a canonical perspective, there’s very little the conference actually has to do: Set particular law on a host of governance and ecclesiastical housekeeping issues, approve liturgical and Scriptural translations, and — these days, I guess — serve as the coordinating body for national initiatives on the global synodality front.

But the Code of Canon Law has the idea that a conference could do much more. The bishops’ conference might work to “promote the greater good which the Church offers to humanity, especially through forms and programs of the apostolate fittingly adapted to the circumstances of time and place” — and the scope with which it does that is largely up to the bishops who belong to it.

I bring this up because one member of the USCCB — Pillar reader Cardinal Blase Cupich — reportedly told Catholics in Chicago on Sunday that the conference that the USCCB has not met the national moment of our nation, not sufficiently “raise[d] our voice,” on a host of issues of national import.

Instead, the cardinal lamented that the conference had only talked about “internal things.”

Actually, Cupich wasn’t the only one to say that. Commentators and correspondents from Commonweal and the National Catholic Reporter both argued last week that the USCCB is “muted,” up only to “business as usual” and led by a “yawning” president.

This represents a shift, it seems to me. It wasn’t long ago that some of those same voices were lamenting the conference’s initiative to “read the signs of the times” by addressing the question of “Eucharistic coherence” among pro-abortion Catholic politicians, and then to “read the signs of the times” by encouraging greater devotion among Catholics to the Eucharist.

In short, the conference is at a point of inflection — should it do and say less, in light of its budgetary limitations, or should it attempt to take big, bold swings on major cultural issues? Is the conference best positioned as an assembly for addressing internal matters — some of which have gone woefully unaddressed by the USCCB, by the way — or should it be prophetic in the way Cupich hopes it will be?

And does the cardinal believe that if the conference exercises a more prophetic voice on American culture and politics, it will do so with the kind of voice he’s likely hoping it will take?

I’m skeptical that a more robust effort by the USCCB to address broad cultural issues will go as Cupich hopes.

Right now, the scope of policy ambition for the AI task force, for example, seems beyond the reach of its appointed leadership. And as it takes big swings — like some hope for an agreement between Beijing and Washington on AI — the integration of the LLM technology in the life of the Church is unraveling without coordination, leadership, or evidence of much thoughtful synodal discernment.

Further, on a great many other issues, the voice of the conference would almost certainly not be the voice of Cupich. If the cardinal got what he wished for, I suspect he’d be leading the bishops’ conference into more of the sort of fights for which it seems to have lost its appetite after Coherence-gate.

So maybe Cupich is just bored at the meetings, and he’s not the only bishop to express that, of late. And maybe he’s just hoping to mix it up a little bit more with his brother apostles.

I, for one, would be ok with that — conflict at the U.S. bishops’ conference sells newspapers, and I’m a newspaperman.

But when it comes to the Kingdom, the calculation is different.

Here’s what I think, for whatever it’s worth: A thriving, well-governed, clear-teaching Church — one which acts with integrity and accountability — has a greater credibility from which to exercise prophetic witness. And a well-ordered, well-governed, well-worshipping Church is also more attractive and more credible for the primary work of our baptismal communion, which is the proclamation of Christ and the baptism of all nations.

The conference can’t be all things at all times. When it tries, it devolves into chaos or civil war. And there’s nothing wrong with bishops getting together to talk about how better to govern their churches — it might be boring to renew a collection for retired religious or a moral agreement on diocesan finance councils, but doing so might also be a reasonably helpful precondition to helping Christians live the Gospel abundantly, and to doing the actual work of making disciples.

There are things on that front to which the conference has been too long inattentive — look for some analysis on that from me in the weeks to come — and plenty of areas of ecclesial governance with relatively little attention from the bishops’ conference at all. If those things were the focus of the conference, while bishops on their own exercised the teaching ministry of their orders and office — well, I don’t see that as a bad thing at all.

Except when it comes to selling newspapers.

The Flynn kids have to eat, after all. So maybe we bring on the “signs of the times.”

One leg at a time

It’s well known that my partner at The Pillar is the vestiary side of the operation, and that I’ve never been especially celebrated for the quality or cohesion of my wardrobe.

I wear what I wear because I like it, or because it’s comfortable, or because it’s what I already have.

It’s for that reason that a priest friend of mine assessed my personal style a few years back as “hobo chic.” I agreed with him about every respect, save for the modifier “chic.”

I am especially lacking in sartorial sophistication with regard to my pants. When it comes to choosing them, I’ve largely fallen into a single criterion of discernment: proximity.

I have a single, vivid memory from 5th grade which might help you understand. It must have been winter, because I remember waking in the dark, and still needing to hustle out the door to make it on time for school. I presume I dressed in the dark, too, retrieving a sweatshirt and a pair of jeans from a basket of folded laundry in the hall.

I remember running to school, and settling in for a lesson on geography from the formidable and confoundingly attractive Mrs. Sharkey.

Toward lunch, I noticed something odd about my pants. They felt surprisingly ill-fitting — tight in a way I hadn’t previously experienced. Not in the waist, or the hips, or thighs, but towards my ankles.

Aiming not to attract much attention, I inspected my jeans at my desk. They were Jordache — a brand I didn’t remember owning. They were lighter in color than my jeans usually are. And, as I felt my way along the seam, I realized something else. They were tapered.

It was 1992, I was a fifth-grade boy, and I was wearing genuine mom jeans — stone-washed, mom-shaped, and clearly tapered ankles.

I should have been horrified.