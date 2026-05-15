The Friday Pillar Post - May 15, 2026

Written by Ed Condon and published May 15, 2026.
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Show notes:
If the SSPX consecrations happen, who exactly is excommunicated?
Did the Vatican really give a special award to the Iranian ambassador?
Polish archdiocese trials new priest appointment model
How Myanmar’s Catholics are faring amid civil war
Social media, situationships, and a ‘ring by spring’ — the complex dating world for Gen Z Catholics
What does Georgia’s new patriarch mean for Rome-Orthodox ties?
Israel expels priest leading West Bank youth ministry
‘There is plenty of life’: Bishop Lopes on the Australian ordinariate’s future