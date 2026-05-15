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The Friday Pillar Post - May 15, 2026
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The Friday Pillar Post - May 15, 2026

Ed. Condon
May 15, 2026

Written by Ed Condon and published May 15, 2026.

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Show notes:

If the SSPX consecrations happen, who exactly is excommunicated?

Did the Vatican really give a special award to the Iranian ambassador?

Polish archdiocese trials new priest appointment model

How Myanmar’s Catholics are faring amid civil war

Social media, situationships, and a ‘ring by spring’ — the complex dating world for Gen Z Catholics

What does Georgia’s new patriarch mean for Rome-Orthodox ties?

Israel expels priest leading West Bank youth ministry

‘There is plenty of life’: Bishop Lopes on the Australian ordinariate’s future

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