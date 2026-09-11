The Friday Pillar Post - September 11, 2026

Written by Ed Condon and published September 11, 2026.
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Show notes:
Motion to dismiss delays trial of English bishop accused of rape of a minor
‘Someone has to roll up their sleeves’: Meet the 23-year-old Catholic restoring France’s statues
Andorran PM says abortion to be legal by April, with or without Vatican approval
Where is the Torreciudad shrine dispute headed?
Papal synodality: Why Pope Leo gave Eastern Churches the power to remove patriarchs
French victims ask Pope Leo to take action on spiritual abuse