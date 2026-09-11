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The Friday Pillar Post - September 11, 2026
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The Friday Pillar Post - September 11, 2026

Ed. Condon

Written by Ed Condon and published September 11, 2026.

This Pillar Post is available entirely for free to all readers through a sponsorship from Source and Summit.

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Show notes:

Motion to dismiss delays trial of English bishop accused of rape of a minor

‘Someone has to roll up their sleeves’: Meet the 23-year-old Catholic restoring France’s statues

Andorran PM says abortion to be legal by April, with or without Vatican approval

Where is the Torreciudad shrine dispute headed?

Papal synodality: Why Pope Leo gave Eastern Churches the power to remove patriarchs

French victims ask Pope Leo to take action on spiritual abuse

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