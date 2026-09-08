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CMCF's avatar
CMCF
5h

Unfortunately, the "digital tantrums" don't just come across as angry but *whiny* which, speaking as a single woman, has to be the least attractive quality in a man. Of course, we ladies also need a collective talking-to at the moment for many reasons because we can be truly awful. My mother still tells me to "offer it up" when I'm being whiny. I think this helpful little phrase sums up the solution outlined by Ed - we all need to be picking up our Cross a lot more and being chronically online a lot less.

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LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
5h

As a mother whose oldest is now an adult and venturing into the dating world, every piece I read on the Modern Dating Situation (TM) reaffirms my advice him - “son just BE NORMAL and you’ll have no problems.” 😆😆

All these tweeters (literally the first problem they’re tweeting about this) need someone in their lives telling them JUST BE NORMAL. Get coffee and talk about movies and board games and Tolkien and favorite books and favorite saints. Be. Normal. (Note: I mean catholic normal. It’s a sub niche lol )

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