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The Tuesday Pillar Post - May 5, 2026
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The Tuesday Pillar Post - May 5, 2026

JD Flynn
May 06, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published May 5, 2026.

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Show notes:

Louisiana ‘Vos estis’ complaint remains unanswered

DDF publishes 2024 criticism of German bishops’ guide for blessing irregular unions

Why did Moscow’s Archbishop Pezzi resign?

Religious liberty case involves suppressed canonical association

Ahead of World Youth Day, Catholic population in South Korea climbs slowly

Bosnian bishops reject claims they back division

Column: JPII’s abuse reforms, 25 years later

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