The Tuesday Pillar Post - May 5, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published May 5, 2026.
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Show notes:
Louisiana ‘Vos estis’ complaint remains unanswered
DDF publishes 2024 criticism of German bishops’ guide for blessing irregular unions
Why did Moscow’s Archbishop Pezzi resign?
Religious liberty case involves suppressed canonical association
Ahead of World Youth Day, Catholic population in South Korea climbs slowly
Bosnian bishops reject claims they back division