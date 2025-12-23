The Pillar

The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
A new genesis, and genealogies
A new genesis, and genealogies

The Nativity of the Lord, Vigil Mass
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Dec 23, 2025

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Christmas Vigil Mass— including St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, and the genealogy that launches the New Testament.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 11:40

Reading 1 - Isaiah 62:1-5

Psalm 89: 4-5, 16-17, 27, 29

Reading 2 - Acts 13: 16-17, 22-25

Gospel - Matthew 1: 1-25

Listen to our episode for Christmas Mass During the Day here: The past days and the last days

Jingle Bells by Kevin MacLeod (CC BY 4.0)

Ready for more?

