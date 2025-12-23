A new genesis, and genealogies

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Christmas Vigil Mass— including St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, and the genealogy that launches the New Testament.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 62:1-5

Psalm 89: 4-5, 16-17, 27, 29

Reading 2 - Acts 13: 16-17, 22-25

Gospel - Matthew 1: 1-25

