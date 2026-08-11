A light to the nations and scraps for the dogs

Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Twentieth Sunday in Ordinary Time, in which Isaiah presents an eschatological vision and Jesus takes his ministry outside of Jewish territory.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 9:05.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 56: 1, 6-7

Psalm 67: 2-3, 5-6, 8

Reading 2 - Romans 11: 13-15, 29-32

Gospel - Matthew 15: 21-28