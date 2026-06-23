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Firstborn sons and unexpected promises
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-1:05:36

Firstborn sons and unexpected promises

Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
Kate Olivera
Jun 23, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including Elisha’s promise to a benefactor and Jesus’ first mention of the cross in the Gospel of Matthew.

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This episode is sponsored by the 2026 Amazing Parish Leadership Summit.

This August, join leaders like you from across the Church for three days of inspiration, encouragement and equipping.

Learn more at amazingparish.org/pillar

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:30.

Reading 1 - 2 Kings 4: 8-11, 14-16a

Psalm 89: 2-3, 16-17, 18-19

Reading 2 - Romans 6: 3-4, 8-11

Gospel - Matthew 10: 37-42

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