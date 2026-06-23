Firstborn sons and unexpected promises

Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including Elisha’s promise to a benefactor and Jesus’ first mention of the cross in the Gospel of Matthew.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:30.

Reading 1 - 2 Kings 4: 8-11, 14-16a

Psalm 89: 2-3, 16-17, 18-19

Reading 2 - Romans 6: 3-4, 8-11

Gospel - Matthew 10: 37-42