The weeds, the wheat, and the patient king

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including a reading from Wisdom and Jesus’ telling of several subversive parables about the kingdom of God.

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This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by the Pillar’s exclusive breviary sponsor, Ascension Press, publisher of the new translation of the Liturgy of the Hours.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:40.

Reading 1 - Wisdom 12: 13, 16-19

Psalm 86: 5-6, 9-10, 15-16

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 26-27

Gospel - Matthew 13: 24-43