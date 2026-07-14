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The weeds, the wheat, and the patient king
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The weeds, the wheat, and the patient king

Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Jul 14, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including a reading from Wisdom and Jesus’ telling of several subversive parables about the kingdom of God.

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This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by the Pillar’s exclusive breviary sponsor, Ascension Press, publisher of the new translation of the Liturgy of the Hours.

Preorder now at AscensionPress.com/SundaySchool

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:40.

Reading 1 - Wisdom 12: 13, 16-19

Psalm 86: 5-6, 9-10, 15-16

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 26-27

Gospel - Matthew 13: 24-43

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