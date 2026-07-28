Bounty out of suffering, and the feeding of the 5,000

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look back over the readings from the last several weeks to provide a framework for the readings we will hear on the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.

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Reading 1 - Isaiah 55: 1-3

Psalm 145: 8-9, 15-16, 17-18

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 35, 37-39

Gospel - Matthew 14: 13-21