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Bounty out of suffering, and the feeding of the 5,000
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Bounty out of suffering, and the feeding of the 5,000

Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look back over the readings from the last several weeks to provide a framework for the readings we will hear on the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.

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This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by SDS Accent Services, supporting priests and seminarians with accent services and vocal improvement, to help them convey the deposit of faith and administer the sacraments to those entrusted to their spiritual care.

To learn more, visit sdsaccent.com.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:00.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 55: 1-3

Psalm 145: 8-9, 15-16, 17-18

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 35, 37-39

Gospel - Matthew 14: 13-21

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