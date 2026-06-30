A restless people, a prophetic voice, and a kingdom of peace

Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including an eschatological vision in Zechariah and Jesus’ word of warning to Jewish Zealots.

This episode is brought to you by Christendom College Graduate School of Theology, where you can earn a graduate certificate in Sacred Scripture or pursue your Master’s in Theology with the Sacred Scripture concentration.

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Reading 1 - Zechariah 9:9-10

Psalm 145: 1-2, 8-11, 13-14

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 9, 11-13

Gospel - Matthew 11: 25-30