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A restless people, a prophetic voice, and a kingdom of peace
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A restless people, a prophetic voice, and a kingdom of peace

Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
Kate Olivera
Jun 30, 2026

Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including an eschatological vision in Zechariah and Jesus’ word of warning to Jewish Zealots.

This episode is brought to you by Christendom College Graduate School of Theology, where you can earn a graduate certificate in Sacred Scripture or pursue your Master’s in Theology with the Sacred Scripture concentration.

Learn more at graduate.christendom.edu

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:05.

Reading 1 - Zechariah 9:9-10

Psalm 145: 1-2, 8-11, 13-14

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 9, 11-13

Gospel - Matthew 11: 25-30

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