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The wisdom of Solomon and the purpose of parables
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The wisdom of Solomon and the purpose of parables

Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Jul 21, 2026

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including the complicated figure of King Solomon and more parables about the kingdom of heaven in the Gospel of Matthew.

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This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by the Pillar’s exclusive breviary sponsor, Ascension Press, publisher of the new translation of the Liturgy of the Hours.

Preorder now at AscensionPress.com/SundaySchool

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:45.

Reading 1 - 1 Kings 3: 5, 7-12

Psalm 119: 57, 72, 76-77, 127-130

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 28-30

Gospel - Matthew 13: 44-52

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