Adam and the ganache

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the First Sunday of Lent— including the second creation story in Genesis and Jesus’ testing in the wilderness.

This episode is brought to you by Catholic International University, supporting Catholic priests through online MA and Graduate Certificate programs in Ecclesial Administration and Management.

Learn more at catholiciu.edu/pillar

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:55.

Reading 1 - Genesis 2: 7-9; 3: 1-7

Psalm 51: 3-6, 12-13, 17

Reading 2 - Romans 5: 12-19

Gospel - Matthew 4: 1-11