Bonus: “I love you. Thank you. I forgive you. Please forgive me.”

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Apr 21, 2025
Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.

JD and Ed react to the news and give some initial reflections on the pope’s legacy.

