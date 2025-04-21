Bonus: “I love you. Thank you. I forgive you. Please forgive me.”

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.
JD and Ed react to the news and give some initial reflections on the pope’s legacy.
Are you a paying subscriber?
Visit pillarcatholic.com/listen on your phone
Check the top right corner of the webpage to ensure you are logged into your Substack account.
Tap ‘set up podcast’ next to The Pillar Podcast
Having issues? Lis…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Pillar to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.