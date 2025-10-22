Bribing God: the Pharisee and the tax collector

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they unpack the readings for the Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including Jesus’ parable about a pharisee and a tax collector making offerings in the temple.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by SEEK 2026.

Invite your parish to experience encounter, community, and transformation at SEEK 2026—January 1–5 in Columbus, OH • Fort Worth, TX • Denver, CO.

Learn more at seek.focus.org

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:05.

Reading 1 - Sirach 35:12-14, 16-18

Psalm 34: 2-3, 17-19, 23

Reading 2 - 2 Timothy 4:6-8, 16-18

Gospel - Luke 18:9-14