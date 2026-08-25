Duped by the Lord

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time.

In our first reading, Jeremiah cries out to God in the midst of rejection and mockery. Then, St. Paul urges Christians in Rome to become ‘living sacrifices.’ In the Gospel, Peter takes up his new role as prime minister of God’s kingdom.

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Reading 1 - Jeremiah 20: 7-9

Psalm 63: 2-6, 8-9

Reading 2 - Romans 12: 1-2

Gospel - Matthew 16: 21-27