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Peter and the Son of the living God
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Peter and the Son of the living God

Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time, including Jesus’ treasonous and provocative words to his disciples in the Gospel of Matthew.

This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, which leads the nation in the number of graduate programs recommended by The Newman Guide.

Pillar paid subscribers are eligible for up to $10,000 in scholarships toward select programs.

Learn more at pillar.umary.edu

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:25.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 22: 19-23

Psalm 138: 1-3, 6, 8

Reading 2 - Romans 11: 33-36

Gospel - Matthew 16: 13-20

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