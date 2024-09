JD and Ed discuss the breaking news about an alleged foiled assassination attempt on Pope Francis in Indonesia.

Ed asks JD about his upcoming trip to the International Eucharistic Congress in Ecuador. Then, Ed details fallout over a new law in Ukraine that bans the Russian Orthodox Church from operating in the country.

Was Pope John Paul I murdered?

Subscribe now

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Lesly who would like to wish Heath a happy anniversary!