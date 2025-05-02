The Pillar

Ep. 210: The road to 89
JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
May 02, 2025
1
Transcript

Ed fills JD in on the leading candidates ahead of next week’s conclave— including Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Then, they discuss questions surrounding the candidacy of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost.

This episode is sponsored by the Friends of Fr. Eric Seitz, a private association of the Christian faithful dedicated to establishing and maintaining friendship with the Vice Chancellor, Secretary to the Bishop and Master of Ceremonies, and CUA Canon Law Student for the Diocese of Fargo, ND.

