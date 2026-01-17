The Pillar

Ep. 244: Contra men, and Fulton Sheen
Ep. 244: Contra men, and Fulton Sheen

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Jan 17, 2026

The Vatican is expected to soon announce a date for the beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen. JD and Ed talk about why Sheen’s initial 2019 beatification date was delayed, and what they expect for his beatification.

Then, Ed tests JD’s knowledge of gifts given to sitting U.S. presidents.

This week’s episode is brought to you by “V8’s For Vocations,” which is raffling off a 1959 Chevy Apache truck.

Proceeds support the education of seminarians in the Diocese of Gallup, N.M.

Learn more at v8sforvocations.org

