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The weeping prophet and the door keeper
0:00
-1:11:19

The weeping prophet and the door keeper

Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn
Jun 16, 2026

Join Dr. Scott Powell and JD Flynn as they look ahead to the readings for the Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including Jeremiah’s lament in the face of persecution, a psalm of lament from David, and Jesus’ sending of the Apostles in the Gospel of Matthew.

This episode is brought to you by the 2026 Amazing Parish Leadership Summit.

This August, join leaders like you from across the Church for three days of inspiration, encouragement and equipping.

Learn more at amazingparish.org/pillar

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:25.

Reading 1 - Jeremiah 20: 10-13

Psalm 69: 8-10, 14, 17, 33-35

Reading 2 - Romans 5: 12-15

Gospel - Matthew 10: 26-33

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