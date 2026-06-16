The weeping prophet and the door keeper

Join Dr. Scott Powell and JD Flynn as they look ahead to the readings for the Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including Jeremiah’s lament in the face of persecution, a psalm of lament from David, and Jesus’ sending of the Apostles in the Gospel of Matthew.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:25.

Reading 1 - Jeremiah 20: 10-13

Psalm 69: 8-10, 14, 17, 33-35

Reading 2 - Romans 5: 12-15

Gospel - Matthew 10: 26-33