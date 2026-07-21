The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fr. N. Romero's avatar
Fr. N. Romero
1h

JD, was that a reference to "burger king foot lettuce" you snuck in? 🤮

Reply
Share
Marty Soy's avatar
Marty Soy
2h

Google advised Michelle that she needed to find a physician instead of saints for tummy trouble. That is a good example of how the results form AI needs to be tempered by human reason.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture